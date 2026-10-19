Subscribe

$10.5 billion worth of shares! SpaceX boss Elon Musk to give one share to every US child — how many shares does he own?

Elon Musk says he plans to give every child in the United States one SpaceX share next year. He has not explained eligibility or how shares would be transferred to minors. With about 72 million US children under 18, the shares could be worth roughly $10.5 billion at Friday’s closing price.

A Ksheerasagar
Published19 Oct 2026, 05:56 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
$10.5 billion worth of shares SpaceX boss Elon Musk to give one share to every US child — how many shares does he own?
$10.5 billion worth of shares SpaceX boss Elon Musk to give one share to every US child — how many shares does he own?(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
AI Quick Read

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a striking announcement, saying he plans to give every child in the United States one of his shares in the space exploration company next year.

The proposal, announced on Monday, could put SpaceX shares in the hands of millions of young Americans, although details about eligibility and how the shares would be distributed remain unclear.

Advertisement

Musk, who became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s listing, announced on Monday that he would give every child in the United States one SpaceX share next year.

Musk made the announcement on X, writing, “Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America.” However, he did not disclose how recipients would be identified, which class of shares would be distributed or how the shares would be legally transferred to minors.

In July, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband reportedly pledged one SpaceX share each to Trump Accounts for more than two million children. The shares were valued at approximately $325 million at the time.

Recently, Anthropic announced that it was allocating 5% of its shares to a fund that would make donations to support the public good

Advertisement

In response to an Anthropic post on X about the fund on Sunday, Musk replied, “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public,” adding that this was what he would be doing.

Also Read | From Ambani to Delta: why Elon Musk has picked fights over Starlink
Also Read | Mittal takes on Musk, says Bharti is ahead of Starlink, ready to launch

How much could Musk’s proposed giveaway be worth?

Musk currently owns about 4.8 billion SpaceX shares, according to an August SEC filing. That figure rises to 6.4 billion when unvested awards and stock options are included, representing a 48.4% beneficial stake in the company, CNBC reported.

There were 72 million children under the age of 18 in the US as of July 1, 2025, according to official Census Bureau data. Based on SpaceX’s closing share price of $146.03 on Friday, distributing one share to each child would amount to approximately $10.5 billion worth of shares, the report showed.

Advertisement

Following SpaceX’s IPO on June 12, Musk holds 82% of the company’s voting power, highlighting his control over the business. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, holds around a 6% stake in SpaceX, valued at approximately $94.1 billion.

Musk unveils redesigned Tesla Roadster with SpaceX technology

Last week, Tesla unveiled a redesigned Roadster featuring rocket-style thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX. Musk described it as a “flying” car equipped with thrusters during a livestreamed event at SpaceX’s facility on Thursday.

Musk revealed the new Roadster sports car during a launch event at a SpaceX test facility in Texas. The vehicle, designed to incorporate aerospace-inspired styling, features two seats and a Cybertruck-style steer-by-wire system. Tesla showed a video of the vehicle accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in under one second.

Advertisement

The vehicle has been subject to numerous delays since it was first announced in 2017. The original Roadster, Tesla’s first product, was launched in 2008 and discontinued in 2012.

Also Read | Tesla Roadster Price: What the ₹2.25 crore Thrust-version deposit means
Also Read | What US-Russia diesel deal, missile warnings & Starlink curbs mean for Ukraine

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

SpaceXElon MuskUS Markets
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock Markets$10.5 billion worth of shares! SpaceX boss Elon Musk to give one share to every US child — how many shares does he own?
Advertisement
Read Next Story