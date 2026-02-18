105% return in YTD! Multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit after this AI-led business update

Silverline Technologies share price was locked in 5% upper circuit on Wednesday, February 18, following the board's in-principle approval for a strategic investment of ₹80 crore from Trueledger Technologies FZE. This investment will grant Trueledger a 20% equity stake in Silverline.

The proposed transaction suggests a post-money valuation of around ₹400 crore, reflecting optimistic business projections and planned growth strategies, particularly in the AI sector. The capital infusion is set to bolster the company's balance sheet, accelerate growth initiatives, and support its technology-driven expansion strategy.

Yakin Joshi, Managing Director and CFO of Silverline Technologies, emphasized that this transaction highlights the company's commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value and positioning itself for scalable growth in the future.

He also noted that management has been empowered to negotiate and finalize a detailed non-binding term sheet, which will cover commercial terms, governance frameworks, valuation principles, and standard conditions precedent.

Silverline Technologies share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹17.79 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹17.78 per share.

Company details Silverline Technologies is an India-based technology company focused on providing digital transformation services. The firm's business strategy is increasingly centered on artificial intelligence-led solutions, as noted in recent filings.

If the proposed investment goes through, it could bolster the company's capital base and bolster expansion initiatives in line with its AI-driven growth strategy. However, the completion of this investment is dependent on obtaining necessary statutory approvals, confirming the valuation, and finalizing documentation.