CG Power and Industrial Solutions announced during market hours on Tuesday, March 18, that its board had approved an interim dividend at ₹1.30 per equity share, i.e. 65 per cent on the face value of ₹2 per share, for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The Mumbai-headquartered engineering conglomerate had informed through an exchange filing on March 11 that its board of directors will meet on March 18 to consider and approve the interim dividend for FY25.

On March 18, the company said that the board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹1.30 for FY25.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today, i.e. 18th March 2025, have considered and approved the payment of interim dividend at ₹1.30 per equity share, i.e. 65 per cent on the face value of ₹2 per share for the financial year 2024-25," said the company in an exchange filing.

CG Power's share price rose about 3 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday, March 18.

CG Power dividend record date The company has fixed March 22 as the record date for interim dividend payment. The dividend will be paid on or after April 16.

"The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the interim dividend is Saturday, 22nd March 2025. The interim dividend will be paid on or after 16th April, 2025, but within 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend," CG Power said.

CG Power Dividend History CG Power and Industrial Solutions last announced an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share on 5 February 2024.

Before that, the company issued an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share to its shareholders on 15 March 2023, according to data available on the BSE.

Moreover, the company issued interim dividends of ₹0.40 each on 6 February 2015 and 22 October 2014.

Multibagger stock CG Power's share price has delivered multibagger returns. Over the last five years, the stock has returned 10,636 per cent, while in the last three years, it has surged 265 per cent. Over the last year, shares of CG Power have risen 30 per cent.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹874.50 on October 11 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹462.45 on March 18 last year.

