APL Apollo Tubes share price crashed over 15% in Monday's trading session after reports revealed that Tata Steel's board approved the acquisition of a 26.38% stake in the company for around ₹15,510.6 crore. Tata Steel also announced plans to launch an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in APL Apollo Tubes.

APL Apollo Tubes shares opened at ₹1,955 apiece on Monday, as compared to previous close of ₹2,121.60 on Friday last week and touched an intraday low of ₹1,803.40 on 23 November.

Tata Steel stake acquisition details In a major strategic move, Tata Steel has agreed to acquire a 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes for approximately ₹15,511 crore. The company will also launch an open offer to purchase an additional 26% stake in the structural steel tubes manufacturer, in line with India's takeover regulations.

As per media reports, the promoter stake acquisition will be completed in three phases. In the first tranche, Tata Steel will acquire 2.77 crore shares, equivalent to a 9.91% stake, through an on-market block deal on Monday morning.

The remaining acquisition will take place through two off-market transactions involving 3.33 crore shares (11.9%) and 1.28 crore shares (4.57%), respectively. These transfers are expected to be completed by 31 March 2028, subject to regulatory clearances and fulfilment of closing conditions.

Separately, Tata Steel's board has approved the sale of its steel tubes and pipes business, along with its entire stake in Tata Steel Colors, to APL Apollo in transactions worth a combined ₹28,000 crore.

The deal will provide Tata Steel with greater exposure to the structural steel tubes segment while enabling it to monetise select downstream assets. The acquisition of the 26.38% stake is priced at ₹2,100 per share, representing a discount of around 1% to APL Apollo's Friday closing price.

If the open offer is fully subscribed, Tata Steel's holding in APL Apollo could rise to approximately 52.38%, giving it majority control.

The proposed transaction is expected to strengthen Tata Steel's position in the value-added steel products segment and expand its presence in structural steel tubes.

APL Apollo, India's largest manufacturer of structural steel tubes, caters to demand from infrastructure, construction and industrial sectors. The investment also aligns with Tata Steel's strategy to expand its downstream and higher-margin product portfolio while reducing its dependence on the volatile commodity steel business.

APL Apollo share price returns APL Apollo Tubes shares have witnessed significant selling pressure in the short term, declining 19.86% over the past week and 11.32% in the last one month. The stock has also remained under pressure on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, falling 8.46%, indicating a negative performance so far in 2026.

However, the stock has managed to deliver positive returns over a longer period. APL Apollo Tubes shares have gained 4.38% in the past one year and 7.10% over the last three years.

On the other hand, the stock has delivered stronger returns, surging 98.24% on a five-year basis.

APL Apollo share price - Buy, sell or hold? Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, believes that the stock has broken below its rising trendline and is testing an important historical support zone of ₹1,735– ₹1,755. If this zone holds and the stock recovers above ₹1,820, a technical rebound towards ₹1,880– ₹1,900 may be possible.

“ A decisive weekly close below ₹1,735 could increase downside pressure towards ₹1,650– ₹1,600. My recommendation would be to HOLD with caution for existing investors, while fresh investors should avoid rushing into the stock and wait for price stabilisation and greater clarity on the acquisition’s funding structure. The long-term strategic opportunity remains promising, but near-term volatility is likely to remain elevated as investors evaluate the financial commitments, integration risks and potential earnings benefits of the Tata Steel transaction,” Garg said.

This article is being updated