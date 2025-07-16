1070% returns in 5 years! Small-cap stock zooms 14% as board is to consider bonus share issue

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated16 Jul 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Stock Market Today: A small-cap stock that has yielded 1070% returns in 5 years gained close to 14% on Wednesday during intraday trades as the board is to consider a bonus share issue.

Small-cap stock Aaron Industries Board meeting details

Aaron Industries Limited intimated the National Stock Exchange of India about its board meeting dates. As per the release by small-cap stock Aaron Industries, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The board meeting is to take place at the registered office of the company.

The board meeting as per Aaron Industries is to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares along with other agenda items, including the increase in authorized share capital of the company. Among other key items, the board of Aaron Industries will also consider and decide the date, time, and venue for the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft Notice of AGM.

Small-cap stock Aaron Industries share price movement

Aaron Industries share price opened at 350 on the NSE on Wednesday, with only slight gains above the previous trading session's closing price of 349.40; however, it saw smart gains thereafter. The small-cap stock Aaron Industries soon extended gains to intraday highs of 397, which meant an upside of close to 14% (13.6%) during the intraday trade on Wednesday. Aaron Industries share price closed at 382.7 levels with gains of 9.53% on Wednesday.

Aaron Industries share price had scaled a 52-week, or 1-year, high of 438 in May 2025, which was a sharp gain compared to the 52-week, or 1-year, low of 251.05 in October last year. The Aaron Industries share price has taken a breather thereafter with some correction in markets; however, it is gaining pace now.

Small-cap stock Aaron Industries share price, having gained 1070% in 5 years, has given multibagger returns to the investors.

