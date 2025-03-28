1,077% rally in 5 years! THIS multibagger stock is Anand Rathi’s pick of the month; Buy, sell, or hold?

Multibagger Stock: Indian brokerage firm Anand Rathi Investment Services has picked Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) as its stock pick of the month for March 2025 and expects an upside of 16 per cent.

Shares of the depository firm closed 2.72 per cent higher at ₹1,220 on the NSE index after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,187.70 at the previous market close.

Also Read | CDSL share price jumps over 3% after launch of unified investors app with NSDL

According to Anand Rathi's stock pick of the month report, CDSL shares have been in a ‘corrective mode’ for some time, dropping from their earlier levels of 2,000 to nearly 1,000 levels.

“On the daily chart, we are witnessing a higher top and higher bottom formation,” said the domestic brokerage, highlighting that there is a breakout of the stock, which resembles an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the technical charts.

CDSL shares have given stock market investors more than 1,077 per cent returns in the last five years and 42.53 per cent in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 32.55 per cent in 2025.

Yet the shares recovered and gained 10.12 per cent in the last one-month period. CSDL shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,989.80 on December 17, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹837.50 on March 27, 2024.

“We advise traders to buy the stock in the range of 1,250 to 1,240 with a stop loss of 1,150 for an upside target of 1,450,” said the brokerage in the stock report. Anand Rathi recommends buying the stock as the brokerage eyes an upside for the same.

Stocks to buy Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL): Buy at ₹1,250 to ₹1,240; Target Price at ₹1,450, with a Stop Loss at ₹1,150.

About CDSL CDSL, or Central Depository Services (India) Ltd., is a depository service which was founded in 1999 and aims to offer convenient, dependable, and secured depository services to clients.

CDSL is a depository that holds securities in dematerialised form and facilitates securities transactions under its proprietary system.

CDSL is a Market Infrastructure Institution (MII) entity under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulation as a financial institution which acts as a backbone of the financial ecosystem in the nation.

According to the official website, CDSL has 15,12,36,779 or 15.12 crore investor accounts, managing ₹6,54,11,828 million of demat value in custody, as of February 28, 2025.