109% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger depository stock sits at 4% upper circuit on bonus share news; Record date fixed

CDSL Bonus Share: Central Depository Services (India) Ltd- India's largest depository services provider regarding active demat accounts, announced on Saturday, August 10, that its board has fixed the record date for its upcoming bonus issue as August 24, 2024. Shares of CDSL hit a fresh lifetime high in the previous session after announcing its bonus share update. CDSL has given multi-bagger returns to investors over the last one-year period.
In July, The depository services provider announced that it would issue one bonus share for every one held.
