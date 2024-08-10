109% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger depository stock sits at 4% upper circuit on bonus share news; Record date fixed

  • CDSL bonus share: India's largest depository services provider announced a bonus share in the ratio of 1:1 for 10 each and fixed the record date as August 24.

Nikita Prasad
Published10 Aug 2024, 08:58 PM IST
CDSL is currently the largest depository in the country in terms of active demat accounts
CDSL Bonus Share: Central Depository Services (India) Ltd- India's largest depository services provider regarding active demat accounts, announced on Saturday, August 10, that its board has fixed the record date for its upcoming bonus issue as August 24, 2024. Shares of CDSL hit a fresh lifetime high in the previous session after announcing its bonus share update. CDSL has given multi-bagger returns to investors over the last one-year period.

In July, The depository services provider announced that it would issue one bonus share for every one held.

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 08:58 PM IST
