Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  109% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger depository stock sits at 4% upper circuit on bonus share news; Record date fixed

109% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger depository stock sits at 4% upper circuit on bonus share news; Record date fixed

Nikita Prasad

  • CDSL bonus share: India's largest depository services provider announced a bonus share in the ratio of 1:1 for 10 each and fixed the record date as August 24.

CDSL is currently the largest depository in the country in terms of active demat accounts

CDSL Bonus Share: Central Depository Services (India) Ltd- India's largest depository services provider regarding active demat accounts, announced on Saturday, August 10, that its board has fixed the record date for its upcoming bonus issue as August 24, 2024. Shares of CDSL hit a fresh lifetime high in the previous market session after announcing its bonus share update. CDSL has given multi-bagger returns to investors over the last one-year period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.