109% up in one year, ICICI Sec sees further 15% upside in this pharma stock

Established in the year 1990, Divi’s is a leading manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients offering high quality products to over 95 countries. The stock's last closing price was ₹3,848 on Friday. The stock has already doubled in the last one year. Analysts at ICICI Securities see a further upside of 15% in the stock. The brokerage has set a price target of ₹4,425 with a target period of 12 months for Divi's Laboratories.

Divi’s remains a quintessential play on the Indian API/CRAMs segment with its product offerings and execution prowess, adds the brokerage.

Revenues grew 33.4% YoY to ₹3,80 crore in H1FY21. Generic segment grew 38.6% YoY to ₹1,777 crore. Custom synthesis grew 31.8% YoY to ₹1,409 crore. Carotenoids grew 14.0% YoY to ₹294 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 777 bps YoY to 41.4% due to significantly better gross margin performance and lower other expenditure. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 64.2% YoY to ₹1,441 crore. Net profit grew 60.8% YoY to ₹1,012 crore inline with a strong operational performance.