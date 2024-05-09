Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) and declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1 along with a final dividend on Thursday, May 9. The Maharatna public-sector undertaking (PSU) will issue one additional share for each share held. The record date for the bonus issue has been fixed as June 22, 2024 to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive the shares.

