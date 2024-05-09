Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  1:1 Bonus, 10.5/share dividend: State-run BPCL announces dual corporate action; check record dates

1:1 Bonus, ₹10.5/share dividend: State-run BPCL announces dual corporate action; check record dates

Nikita Prasad

  • BPCL corporate action: The state-run OMC's board has approved a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1 and a dividend of 10.5 per equity share (post-bonus) today.

BPCL announced a bonus issue and dividend in its March quarter results. Photo: Ramesh Pathania

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) and declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1 along with a final dividend on Thursday, May 9. The Maharatna public-sector undertaking (PSU) will issue one additional share for each share held. The record date for the bonus issue has been fixed as June 22, 2024 to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive the shares.

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
