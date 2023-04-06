Multibagger stock: Varanium Cloud shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. The initial public offer of the NSE SME stock was launched in September 2022 at a fixed price band of ₹122 per equity share and it listed on 27th September 2022 on NSE SME exchange at ₹131 apiece,, delivering a little over 7 per cent listing premium to its investors. However, the SME stock didn't stop there and went on to climb to its life-time high of ₹1,602.40 apiece on NSE in January 2023, delivering over 1200 per cent return to those allottees who remained invested in the stock despite skyrocketing stock price post-positive listing.

