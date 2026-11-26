IT giant Tech Mahindra announced the record date for its upcoming 1:1 bonus shares, fixing it on 30 November, with the bonus shares set to become available for trading on December 2.

Therefore, Friday, 27 November, is the last day investors can buy Tech Mahindra shares to become eligible for the upcoming bonus share issue.

Under the 1:1 bonus issue, shareholders holding equity shares as of the record date will be entitled to receive one additional fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 for every share they own.

Tech Mahindra’s board had initially proposed the 1:1 bonus issue in October while announcing its September-quarter results. The move was part of the company’s shareholder reward initiatives to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

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Ahead of the record date, Tech Mahindra shares rose over 1.5% to ₹1,828 per share in Thursday's trading session. The IT stock opened at ₹1,810.20 today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,801.20 on Wednesday.

Tech Mahindra bonus shares 2026 record date In an exchange filing, the company announced that it has fixed Monday, 30 November, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the issuance of bonus shares.

“We wish to inform you that the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has today, viz. 23 November 2026, has fixed Monday, 30 November 2026 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the equity shareholders of the Company for Issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company,” the company said in the filing.

Tech Mahindra bonus shares 2026 allotment date Furthermore, the IT giant informed that the company has set Tuesday, 1 December, as the deemed allotment date of the bonus shares, and the bonus shares will be available for trading on Wednesday, 2 December.

“The deemed date of allotment of the Bonus Equity Shares shall be Tuesday, 1 December 2026 and the Bonus Equity Shares will be made available for trading on the next working day after allotment, i.e. Wednesday, 2 December, 2026,” the company added.

Tech Mahindra Q2 results 2026 Tech Mahindra’s bonus issue announcement follows a strong performance in the September quarter. The IT services major reported a 33% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,586 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Revenue from operations increased 15.6% year-on-year to ₹16,180 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue grew 3%, while net profit rose 8.2%.

At the operational level, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) climbed 5.4% sequentially to ₹2,387 crore. The EBIT margin also improved by 40 basis points to 14.8% in the September quarter, compared with 14.4% in the preceding June quarter.

Furthermore, the company had announced an interim dividend of ₹15 per share for FY27, with 23 October, set as the record date. The interim dividend is independent of the bonus issue.

Tech Mahindra share price returns Tech Mahindra shares have delivered positive returns across multiple timeframes, gaining 6.39% in the past one week and 2.12% over the last month. The stock has also remained in positive territory in 2026 so far, rising 14.02% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, indicating steady gains for investors despite market fluctuations.

Over the past year, Tech Mahindra shares have advanced 20.57%, while the stock has delivered a return of 53.03% over the last three years. However, its five-year returns stand at 20.01%, suggesting that the stock's longer-term performance has been relatively moderate compared with its three-year gains.