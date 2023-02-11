1:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split: Shares of Titan Company has been in base building mode for last one year. However, the Tata group stock gave some strong upside moves during July to October 2022 period. But, these topsy-turvy movement in Titan share price matter for those who took position in the scrip for short term. Long term investors may not bother much by these movements as Titan share price has ascended from ₹40 to ₹2,470.50 apiece levels in last 14 years. Those, who bought Titan shares after 2011 might have got an additional benefit of dividends announced by the company over the time but for those who bought this Tata company stock before 2011, they are getting benefit of one stock split and one bonus share issue that company announced in 2011.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}