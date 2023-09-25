1:1 bonus shares: Multibagger SME IPO turns ₹1.20 lakh into ₹10.80 lakh in three years2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Multibagger IPO was launched at ₹40 apiece in September 2020
Multibagger IPO: Atam Valves IPO (Initial Public Offering) is one of those fixed issues listed on BSE SME exchange that has delivered whopping return to its long term allottees despite having a par listing. The fixed SME issue was offered at a price of ₹40 apiece in September 2020 and one lot of the public issue comprised 3,000 shares. Eventhough, the BSE SME stock listed at issue price, it has ascended to the tune of ₹180 during Monday deals.
