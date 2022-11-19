1:1 bonus shares twice: Multibagger chemical stock turns ₹1 lakh to 10.68 crore in 20 years2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 07:34 AM IST
- Multibagger bagger stock traded ex-bonus in September 2019 and June 2021
Aarti Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. After rising to its 52-week high of ₹1,118 on NSE, this chemical stock has been under base building mode giving zero return to its short term investor. However, for a long term investor this stock has remained a money making share, that have given whopping return to a positional investor. This stock has risen from around ₹2.45 apiece levels to around ₹654.25 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 26,600 per cent in last 20 years.