Aarti Industries share price history

As mentioned above, this multibagger chemical stock has been under profit booking pressure after ushering in 2022. In YTD time, this stock has shed over 35 per cent whereas in last one year, it has declined to the tune of 28 per cent. However, this multibagger stock has delivered strong return to its shareholders in post-Covid and pre-Covid times. In post-Covid rebound, this multibagger stock has surged from around 380 to ₹654 apiece levels whereas in last five years, it has risen from near ₹218 to ₹654 apiece levels, giving around 200 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 10 years, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹21.65 to ₹654.25 levels, recording around 2,900 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 20 years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹2.45 apiece levels to ₹654.25 levels, delivering 26,600 per cent return to its investors.