Markets
11 bulk deals! Sunil Singhania buys fresh stake in this multi-bagger EV stock
Equitymaster 4 min read 22 Dec 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Summary
- According to the latest bulk deal data, Sunil Singhania recently acquired a substantial stake in this auto-ancillary stock.
In the Indian stock market, Ashish Kacholia, Jhunjhunwalas, and Vijay Kedia stand out as prominent investors whose expertise and achievements have made them synonymous with successful investing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less