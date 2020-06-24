11% of India's top companies above January highs on liquidity surge

Data showed that around 11% of NSE500 index which comprises nearly 97% of total market cap have surpassed their January highs after they sank to new lows in March. Surge in these stocks may mean that investors are gradually building confidence in recovery of business growth as unlocking of the country started this month. Data showed 54 stocks on the NSE 500 made new highs in April to June period while all stocks in the index have recovered all losses incurred in March this year when the benchmark index itself tanked over 20%. NSE500 index itself has gained over 40% from March lows.