Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  1:10 stock split: Auto stock turns 1 lakh into 15 crore in 14 years
Back

Stock split: Eicher Motors shares are one of those stock listed on Dalal Street that has given strong upside movement in post-Covid rally. The stock has almost tripled in last three years. However, the stock has remained a money making share for long term positional investors. Like any other stocks long term investor, Eicher Motors management also rewarded its long term positional investors through dividends, and other rewards from its reserves. But, big impact on a long term investor's return came from stock split in August 2020. Due to this stock split, an investor's 1 lakh turned to more than 15 crore in last 14 years.

Eicher Motors stock split history

As per the information available on official website of BSE — bseindia.com — Eicher Motors shares traded ex-split on 24th August 2020 for sub-division of its stock in 1:10 ratio. This means, the auto company's management decided to split its one stocks into 10, which means for each one share held by Eicher Motors shareholders, ten fresh shares were given.

Impact on investment

If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this auto stock 14 years ago, he or she would have got 4,545 Eicher Motors shares as the stock was available at a price of 22 apiece in February 2009. After the stock split in 1:10 ratio one's total shares in the company would have surged to 45,450.

 

1 lakh turns into 15 crore

As Eicher Motors share price today is 3,330 apiece, if the investor had remained invested in Eicher Motors throughout the above mentioned period, one's 1 lakh would have turned to more than 15 crore [( 3,330 x 45,450)].

Eicher Motors dividend

Apart from stock split in 2020, Eicher Motors has remained as one of the dividend paying stocks on Dalal Street as well. The auto company has been continuously declaring dividend for its shareholders. The auto company has declared dividend at least once in a year since 2008. On 12th August 2022, Eicher Motors traded ex-dividend for payment of 21 per equity share dividend.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x