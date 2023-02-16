1:10 stock split: Auto stock turns 1 lakh into 15 crore in 14 years

Stock split: Eicher Motors shares are one of those stock listed on Dalal Street that has given strong upside movement in post-Covid rally. The stock has almost tripled in last three years. However, the stock has remained a money making share for long term positional investors. Like any other stocks long term investor, Eicher Motors management also rewarded its long term positional investors through dividends, and other rewards from its reserves. But, big impact on a long term investor's return came from stock split in August 2020. Due to this stock split, an investor's ₹1 lakh turned to more than ₹15 crore in last 14 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}