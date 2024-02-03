1:10 stock split: Defense stock gives 350% return to allottees in six years
Stock split: Defence stock traded ex-split on 4th may 2023 in 1:10 ratio
Stock split impact: Investing in the stock market is like investing in a business. Hence, most of the successful stock market investors advised investors to remain invested in a stock as long as they can. This idea holds well on all types of stocks irrespective of their size. This idea can be applied to IPOs as well because a long-term investor not just gains from the listing premium but from various rewards that the company declares post-listing. These rewards include bonus shares, stock splits, buyback of shares, dividends, etc.
