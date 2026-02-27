Mint Market
1:10 stock split effect: Jewellery stock gives a 200% return to share allottees in two years

Motisons Jewellers shares have returned approximately 200% to IPO investors in two years, boosted by a 1:10 stock split. The stock, originally priced between 52-55, now trades at 15.80, increasing investment value significantly.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published27 Feb 2026, 02:56 PM IST
Shares of Motisons Jewellers have provided approximately a 200% return to IPO investors over a two-year period, aided by a 1:10 stock split. The company initiated its public offering in December 2023 at a price range of 52– 55 per share, with a lot size set at 250 shares, which meant an investor would need to invest 13,750 at the upper end of the price band.

After the 1:10 stock split, the number of shares held by the investor increased from 250 to 2,500 shares. With the stock now trading at around 15.80 per share following the split, the overall value of the investment amounts to roughly 39,500 ( 15.80 × 2,500).

This represents nearly a threefold increase from the initial investment, underscoring substantial profits for those who retained the stock since its listing.

The fund-raising committee of the board convened on February 26, 2026, and approved the conversion of 5,40,000 warrants into 54,00,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Re 1. The shares were issued at an effective price of 17 per share, which includes a premium of 16, after the sub-division of the equity shares from 10 to Re 1.

These warrants were initially issued on a preferential basis to Nexapct Limited, categorized as a non-promoter public entity, at 170 per warrant. Upon conversion, the company received the remaining 75% of the issue price— 127.50 per warrant—totaling 6.89 crore, while 42.50 per warrant (25%) had been paid during the allotment on October 5, 2024, in compliance with SEBI ICDR regulations.

As of November 8, 2024, after the stock split, each warrant can now be converted into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. The newly issued shares will have the same rights as the existing shares. After the allotment, the company’s paid-up equity capital amounts to 100.18 crore, which consists of 1,00,17,60,000 equity shares.

Currently, there are 82,70,000 outstanding warrants that can be converted within 18 months from the original allotment date; if not converted, they will expire and the amount paid will be forfeited.

Stock SplitMotisons Jewellers
