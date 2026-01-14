1:10 stock split effect: Multibagger BSE SME IPO turns ₹1.44 lakh into ₹27.20 lakh in 10 years

Shanti Educational Initiatives shares delivered multibagger returns through business growth and corporate actions, such as a 1:10 stock split, turning an initial retail investment of ₹1.44 lakh (1,600 shares at ₹90) into approximately ₹27.20 lakh over ten years.

The stock split was authorized (transforming one equity share into ten), increasing the number of shares from 1,600 pre-split to 16,000 post-split, thus improving liquidity and making it more accessible for retail investors.

Shanti Educational Initiatives was listed on June 14, 2016, on BSE SME after a fixed-price issuance of 44 lakh shares at ₹90 (with a face value of ₹10), which raised ₹39.6 crore. The smallest retail lot consisted of 1,600 shares, amounting to ₹1.44 lakh.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd runs schools, colleges, and educational facilities mainly in Gujarat.

The company has made a notable advancement in its growth strategy by acquiring Shanti Learning Initiatives Private Limited (SLIPL) as a fully owned subsidiary.

Founded on January 12, 2026, with an authorized share capital of ₹1,00,000 divided into 10,000 equity shares valued at ₹10 each, this new organization underscores Shanti Educational Initiatives' dedication to improving its educational services offerings in India.

The acquisition, finalized through a cash payment of ₹1,00,000, grants Shanti Educational Initiatives complete control over SLIPL, designating it as a related party while complying with arm's-length transaction principles, with no further stakes held by the promoter group.

This strategic decision is aimed at enhancing Shanti Educational Initiatives's fundamental operations by offering all-encompassing school management services, which encompass planning, setting up, and overseeing educational institutions ranging from play schools to business administration programs.

Q2 results As SLIPL gears up to venture into the educational services industry, it capitalizes on the impressive financial progress of Shanti Educational Initiatives, as evidenced by the latest quarterly results.

In Q2FY26, Shanti Educational Initiatives announced net sales of ₹11.42 crore and a net profit of ₹2.62 crore, showing a slight decrease from ₹2.70 crore in Q2FY25, yet highlighting the company's durability.

Throughout the entire fiscal year 2025, Shanti Educational Initiatives witnessed extraordinary growth, with net sales soaring by 220% to reach ₹58.99 crore and net profit climbing 93% to ₹7.06 crore compared to the prior year, fueled by heightened demand for standardized teacher training, technology-based curricula, and guaranteed learning outcomes.

Shanti Educational Initiatives shares has risen by 1037.92% in the last five years, 125.17% in the past three years, and 131.94% in the two years prior.

