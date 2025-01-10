Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  1:10 stock split effect: Multibagger BSE SME stock turns 1.16 lakh to 7.80 lakh in 2 years

1:10 stock split effect: Multibagger BSE SME stock turns ₹1.16 lakh to ₹7.80 lakh in 2 years

Nishant Kumar

Sudarshan Pharma Industries investors have seen their wealth multiply nearly seven times after a 1:10 stock split announced on November 5, 2024.

1:10 stock split effect: Multibagger BSE SME stock turns 1.16 lakh to 7.80 lakh in 2 years (Image: Pixabay)

Investors in Sudarshan Pharma Industries stock must be delighted. Following the 1:10 stock split, this multibagger small-cap stock has multiplied investors' wealth by nearly seven times. Sudarshan Pharma Industries announced a 1:10 stock split on November 5, 2024. This means that each share with a face value of 10 was split into 10 shares with a face value of 1.

How did it benefit the investors who bet on Sudarshan Pharma IPO two years ago?

Sudarshan Pharma launched its initial public offering (IPO) on March 9, 2023, offering a lot size of 1,600 shares for 1,16,800. Following a 1:10 stock split, each investor's shareholding increased to 16,000 shares. With the current stock price hovering around 48.80, the absolute value of an allottee's investment now stands at 7,80,800. This means 1.16 lakh of investors turned to 7.80 lakh in about two years.

Sudarshan Pharma share price trend

Sudarshan Pharma share price dropped 2 per cent to hit its lower circuit of 48.80 on the BSE on Friday, January 10, ahead of its board meeting.

According to an exchange filing, the company's board of directors will meet on January 10 to "evaluate the proposal for raising of funds through securities, convertible instruments and through any permissible method."

The stock has surged over 500 per cent over the last year. It hit a 52-week high of 53.50 on January 7 this year and a 52-week low of 5.82 on June 4 last year on the BSE.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since November last year, defying weak market sentiment.

Sudarshan Pharma IPO details

The SME IPO was entirely a fresh issue of nearly 69 lakh shares to raise about 50 crore which it wanted to use for working capital requirements.

About 51 per cent of the issue was reserved for retail investors. With a price band of 71 to 73 per share, and a lot size of 1,600 shares, the minimum amount of investment for retail investors was 1,16,800.

 

 

More to come…

