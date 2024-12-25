Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  1:10 stock split effect: Multibagger SME stock Cellecor Gadget turns 1.10 lakh to 7.45 lakh in one year

1:10 stock split effect: Multibagger SME stock Cellecor Gadget turns ₹1.10 lakh to ₹7.45 lakh in one year

Ujjval Jauhari

  While the investors were made to invest 1,10,000 at the time of IPo, the iinvestements taking into consideration the stock split of 1:10 are now valued at 7,45,200

1:10 stock split effect: Multibagger SME stock Cellecor Gadget turns 1.10 lakh to 7.47 lakh in one year

Indian Stock Market: 1:10 stock split effect: Multibagger SME stock Cellecor Gadget turns 1.10 lakh to 7.47 lakh in one year

Collecor Gadget shares that was listed in the exchange during September 2024 have turned multibagger.

The Cellecor Gadgets IPO was a book built issue of 50.77 crores, which included fresh issue of 55.19 lakh shares only and there was no portion of shares being offered sale. The Cellecor Gadgets IPO price band had been set at 87 to 92 per share. Since the minimum lot size for an application was 1200 for the Cellor Gadets IPO, taking into consideration the price band and the lot size of the IPO, the retail investors were required to make minimum . investmenst of 1,10,000. For High networth investment required by high netwroth individuals the minimum lot size investment for High networth Investors was 2 lots (2,400 shares. Hence the minium investment required by the HNI stood at 2,20,800.

Stock Split details

While the shares were listedon the NSE SME, the company also rewarded investors as the stock was split from one share of face value of 10 to 10 shares of face values of 1 each.

Consequent to the sub-division of the face value of the equity shares of the Company, the alteration of capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company was also made. The Board had fixed Friday, 09th August 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the proposed sub - division/split in nominal value

Multibagger returns by Cellecor Gadgets

The Share price of Collecor Gadgets now trades at 62.10, the investors who had bought Cellecor Gadgets shares at the time of the IPO having spend 1,10,000 for 1200 shares, now find their investment having turned 7,45,200 adjusting for the stop splt and the investmenst amde prior to Stock Split. CollecorGadget shares have given multibagger returns to investors from listing till now

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
