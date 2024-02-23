1:10 stock split effect: Sigachi Industries shareholders earn 700% in YTD. Here's how?
After a 1:10 stock split, a Re 1 rise in Sigachi share price means ₹10 per share income for Sigachi shareholders who benefitted from this stock sub-division
1:10 stock split effect: Ace investor Charlie Munger once said that money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in waiting. The former Vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway wanted to convey from this statement that a stock market investor should try and hold a stock as long as one long because a long-term investor does not just gain from stock appreciation but from various other corporate announcements like bonus shares, stock split, dividend, buyback of shares, etc. These announcements might not look big in the short term but they impact a lot on the returns that a long-term investor gets.
