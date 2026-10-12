1:10 stock split follows strong Q2 results; newly listed stock up 6% | Rises 32% over IPO price in 3 months; what next?

Stock market today: Shares of the Cordelia Cruises brand operator, Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd, have been hitting the headlines for various corporate announcements awarding dividends to shareholders. The tour and travel stock was listed on the BSE and the NSE on July 1, 2026. After a successful listing, the company board declared 1:10 stock split to reach out to the marginal investors, who were unable to invest in the stock due to the price being close to ₹1000. Post-split, the company reported strong Q2 2026 results on Friday, with sustained improvement on both a YoY and QoQ basis. As a result, Waterways Leisure Tourism shares witnessed strong buying during the early morning session on Monday, despite key indices — Sensex, Nifty and Bank Nifty feeling the sell-off heat since morning.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism share price today After the announcement of Q2 results 2026 on Friday, Waterways Leisure Tourism share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹107.32 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹111.07 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, clocking an intraday rise of nearly 10% against Friday's close of ₹100.98 per share. However, the stock couldn't sustain the intraday high and came under pressure from profit-booking after the market crash.

According to stock market experts, shares of the Cordelia Cruises brand operator, Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd, witnessed strong buying during the early morning session on Monday due to the sustained improvement reported in its Q2 2026 results on Friday. They said that Waterways Leisure Tourism's share price is in ₹100 to ₹120 range and predicted a fresh bull trend once it breaks above ₹120 on a closing basis.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism | Q2 results 2026 decoded Speaking on the Q2 results 2026 of Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The tour and travel company has reported a sustained and improved Q2 number. both YoY and QoQ. The company's revenue during the September 2026 quarter stood at around ₹133 crore, up around 31% YoY against the September 2025 quarter revenue of ₹101.50 crore.”

The SEBI-registered market expert added that the company witnessed sustained demand across its sailings during the quarter, with a load factor of 75.53%. The average ticket price was nearly the same YoY, reflecting similar demand and ticket yields. The combination of higher utilisation and ticket pricing supported the growth in ticket revenue during the quarter.

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For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹323 crore, compared with ₹277.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Ticket revenue remained the primary contributor at ₹276.81 crore, while onboard and other revenue stood at ₹46 crore.

The company maintained healthy demand across its sailings during H1 FY27, with a load factor of 91.23%. The average ticket price increased by 6% YoY, supported by sustained demand and improved ticket yields.

Waterways Leisure Tourism share price target Speaking on the Waterways Leisure Tourism share price, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Waterways Leisure Tourism share price is in ₹100 to ₹120 range. On breaking above ₹120 per share on a closing basis, we can expect a fresh bull trend in the stock. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹97, whereas fresh investors should wait for the breakout above ₹120.”

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Stock split in 1:10 ratio After listing on July 1, 2026, Waterways Leisure Tourism shares traded ex-split on 25 August 2026 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the 1:10 stock split.

At the time of announcing the 1:10 stock split, the company said the split was intended to enhance liquidity in its shares, improve affordability for retail investors, broaden its shareholder base, and boost overall market participation.

The company also claimed that the stock split was expected to increase trading volume and expand the shareholder base, with no impact on the company's overall capital structure or intrinsic value.

32% rise against IPO price Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO was offered at an upper price band of ₹808 apiece. The stock had a tepid listing but saw strong buying post-listing. After the 1:10 stock split, the investment price of the share allottees, who received company shares through the IPO allotment, came down at around ₹81. Waterways Leisure Tourism's share price today is around ₹107 apiece. So, the company's share is up around 32% against the issue price in nearly three months of the stock listing.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).