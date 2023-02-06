1:10 stock split: Multibagger circuit to circuit stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹2.4 crore in 3 years
- Circuit to circuit stock: Multibagger stock recently traded ex-split in 1:10 ratio
Circuit to circuit stock: BSE listed Deep Diamond India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in last one year. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹118 crore has delivered almost multibagger return in year-to-date (YTD) time. However, for long term investor, recent stock split in 1:10 ratio was like icing on the cake as their shareholding surged 10 times in the stock. Now, Re 1 appreciation in the scrip is ₹10 ascendance in absolute investment of the stock split beneficiary investors.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×