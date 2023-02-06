Deep Diamond India share price history

Deep Diamond India shares have delivered more than 75 per cent return to its shareholders in last one month as it has risen from around ₹13.75 to ₹24.60 apiece levels in this time. in YTD time, it has risen to the tune of 96 per cent whereas in last six months, it has delivered near 375 per cent return to its investors. In last one year, this small-cap stock has turned to a multibagger penny stock as it went up from ₹1.27 to ₹24.60 per share levels. However, the penny stock was around Re 1 apiece at the end of 2019. so, the penny stock has become a multibagger in last three years.