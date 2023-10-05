1:10 stock split: Small-cap stock jumps after announcement of record date
Stock split 2023: The small-cap stock has fixed record date on 27th October 2023
Stock split 2023: The board of directors of BCL Industries Limited declared record date for stock split after its meeting on Wednesday. The company board has fixed stock split record date on 27th October 2023. The small-cap company has already declared stock subdivision of one share of the company with a face alue of ₹10 each to ten company shares with a face value of Re 1 per share.
