1:10 stock split: Small-cap stock jumps after announcement of record date

Stock split 2023: The board of directors of BCL Industries Limited declared record date for stock split after its meeting on Wednesday. The company board has fixed stock split record date on 27th October 2023. The small-cap company has already declared stock subdivision of one share of the company with a face alue of ₹10 each to ten company shares with a face value of Re 1 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BCL Industries share price jumps BCL Industries shares witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals. The small-cap stock opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹523 apiece on NSE within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BCL Industries informed Indian stock market exchanges on Wednesday about stock split record date citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, it is hereby informed that, today the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution by circulation to fix the “Record Date" on Friday, October 27, 2023 for the purpose of Sub-Division of every 1 (One) Equity Share having nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) each be sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having nominal/face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each fully paid-up."

BCL Industries share price history The small-cap stock is one of the money-making stocks in 2023. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹324 apiece to ₹517 per share levels, logging near 60 per cent rise in this time. The stock has risen to the tune of 325 per cent in last five years, which means it is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!