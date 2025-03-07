1:10 stock split: Gensol Engineering announced on Friday, March 7, that it's board will consider a stock split in the ratio of 1:10 and fundraising via issuance of fresh equity shares. The development comes after the smallcap stock logged a severe rout in the last five sessions, crashing nearly 40 per cent to hit an all-time low of ₹303 per share earlier today.

Following the announcement of the company's chief financial officer (CFO), Gensol Engineering shares dropped nearly nine per cent today, but quickly reversed losses, spiking 15 per cent from the intraday low to hit ₹352.95 per share. The company's board will conduct the board meeting on March 13, 2025, to consider the corporate actions.

Gensol Engineering to consider 1:10 stock split, fundraising via fresh equity Gensol Engineering, a leading player in the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services informed the following in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges:

"…A meeting of Board of Director of the Company will be held on Thursday, March 13, 2025, inter alia;

(i) To consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities (“Securities”) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, foreign currency convertible bonds or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company.

(ii) To consider the proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by way of sub-division/ split of the existing Equity Shares of the face value Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable law.

(iii) To convey extra-ordinary general meeting to approve fund raise, sub-division/ split of shares or any other matter of the company."

The smallcap company also said in its exchange filing that the trading window for dealing in securities will remain closed from the market closing hours of March 7 till 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting.