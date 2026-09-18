1:10 stock split: This multibagger nears record date, turns ₹10,000 into ₹5.3 lakh in 2 yrs | Do you own?

Stock split alert: Shares of Midwest Energy Limited ended higher on Friday, September 18, ahead of the upcoming stock split record date. The company has announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:10. Its record date is set to fall in the coming week.

Midwest Energy stock closed with a percentage point gain on Friday. Over the last two years, the stock has delivered a whopping 5,233.28 % return in two years.

Midwest Energy stock split The company’s board of directors, had approved the subdivision/ stock split per equity share from ₹10 per equity share to Re 1 each. As per the BSE filing “each existing equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, shall be sub-divided/split into equity share of Rs. 1 /- (Rupees One only) each, fully paid-up.” Which means that each share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into ten equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

Midwest Energy stock split record date The company’s board of directors has fixed September 25 (Friday) as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the stock split. Which means that investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the corporate action.

Midwest Energy share price trend The stock closed 1.01% higher at ₹3,531.7 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,581.39 crore on Friday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹3,608.90 per share on BSE and dipped to an intraday low of ₹3,490.05 per share. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at -21.45%.

Multibagger returns With nearly 5,233.28 % return in two years, and a whopping 10,608.61 % return in three years, Midwest Energy has emerged as the ultimate multibagger stock. For instance, if an investor would have put around ₹10,000 into the stock two years ago, their investment would have swollen to ₹5,33,328 today, ie on September 18. Midwest Energy stock was hovering close to ₹67 per share in September 18, 2024 and near ₹35 on September, 2023.