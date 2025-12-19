1100% rally in 5 years! This multibagger small cap stock pops 13.5% on ₹469 crore construction order

Shares of GPT Infraprojects, engaged in executing civil and infrastructure projects, soared 13.5% to reach a 2-month high of ₹121.40 apiece during Friday’s trading session on December 19, following a significant order win.

In its post-market hours filing on Thursday, the company announced that it had secured an order worth ₹469.16 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Mumbai. The order is for the construction of a flyover along LBS Marg from Kalpana Talkies, Kurla (L Ward), to Pankhe Shah Dargah, Ghatkopar West (N Ward), in the Eastern Suburbs. The execution period for the contract is 36 months.

This contract is in a joint venture, wherein the company’s share is 26%, that is, ₹469.16 crore out of the total project cost of ₹1,804.48 crore.

This order was followed by a ₹53.6 crore contract from PCMM, South Eastern Railway, for the supply of concrete sleepers from the factory at Panagarh, West Bengal. On December 09, the company also announced that it has been declared the L1 (first lowest) bidder for an order valued at ₹199.17 crore by the North Eastern Railway construction project.

The company operates through two segments, viz., infrastructure and sleeper. The company is an established railway-focused infrastructure player engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways and roads under government contracts. In the Sleeper segment, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

GPT Infraprojects share price history Though the company has been winning back-to-back orders, the shares in the Indian stock market remain muted amid ongoing weak sentiment across the broader market.

From the May highs of ₹149.80 apiece, the stock has lost 25% of its value, which has contributed to a 20% drop in 2025 so far, positioning it to record its first yearly decline since 2019, when it fell 27%.

Despite the stock’s short-term trend appearing weak, its long-term performance tells a contrasting story, as it still trades 303% higher over the last three years and has rallied 1110% over the last five years, making it a wealth creator despite the sharp correction in 2025.

