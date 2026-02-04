1100% rally in five years! Multibagger stock rises 10% following stock market rebound

Multibagger stock Shanti Educational Initiatives rallied as much as 10% to ₹162.60 on Wednesday, amid strength in the Indian stock market and higher-than-usual volumes.

According to data from BSE, 6.30 lakh shares of Shanti Educational Initiatives changed hands today, higher than the two-week average of 5.11 lakh shares.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market pared earlier losses, as the BSE Sensex recovered almost 700 points from the day's low and ended in the green, up 79 points or 0.9%. There was no other fundamental trigger behind the rise in the multibagger stock today.

Shanti Educational Initiatives' share price opened unchanged at ₹147.85 apiece on Wednesday, and soon touched the 10% upper price band of ₹162.60.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q3 results 2026 details In an exchange filing on February 2, Shanti Educational Initiatives said that the board will consider and approve financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

“We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2025,” the company said in the filing.

The company informed that the board will also consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.

In Q2 FY26, the company reported net sales of ₹11.42 crore and a net profit of ₹2.62 crore.

Also Read | Maharatna PSU stock jumps after receipt of ₹1,500 crore order

For the full FY25, the company delivered exceptional growth, with net sales surging 220% to ₹58.99 crore and net profit rising 93% to ₹7.06 crore year-on-year, driven by strong demand for standardised teacher training, technology-enabled curricula, and assured learning outcomes.

Shanti Educational Initiatives share price trend The multibagger stock has given mixed returns in the near term. The stock has rallied nearly 13% in the past five sessions, but declined 10.41% in a month.

On a longer time frame, Shanti Educational Initiatives' share price has delivered significant returns of 57% in six months and 35% in a year. It has also proven to be a multibagger stock by soaring over 1,104.44% in five years.

Shanti Educational Initiatives' shares are listed only on the BSE. The multibagger stock hit a 52-week high of ₹200 on December 2, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹63.15 on May 13, 2025.