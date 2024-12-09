Multibagger small-cap stock jumped nearly 6 per cent after bagging a multi-million dollar order to supply advanced MDM solutions for medical devices.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price closed 5.92 per cent higher at ₹140.35 on Monday, compared to the previous market close of ₹132.50. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares hit the intra-day high of ₹145.75. The shares shot up in the last few minutes of trade following the announcement of order win.

On BSE, the total traded quantity was more than 6.3 lakh, much higher than the two-week average quantity of 1.13 lakh shares. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹3,061.61 crore.

The small-cap stock hit its 52-week high of ₹261 on the BSE on July 29, 2024, while the 52-week low was ₹46.08, touched on March 20, according to the exchange data.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares have given multibagger returns in the last one year, rallying 116 per cent during this period. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has rallied 135 per cent. Over a longer-term period of four years, the stock has surged nearly 1,100 per cent, rising from ₹12 in December 2020 to the current level of ₹140.35 apiece.

Contract details The Hyderabad-based company announced that it has signed a $15 million contract to deliver its BLUPORT - Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform specifically designed to optimise the management of biomedical devices.

“We are excited to secure the MDM order along with secure OS development for the medical devices and bring our innovative solutions to the healthcare sector," said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairperson of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, in an exchange filing.

The BLUPORT platform streamlines device management through remote configuration, centralised inventory tracking, and timely firmware updates. The BLUPORT also enhances workflows by enabling efficient app distribution, automated user provisioning, and remote troubleshooting, as per the press release.

The system enhances biomedical device management by leveraging advanced technologies that ensure robust security with strong encryption, remote management capabilities, and granular access controls. "Also, this solution meets stringent regulatory requirements, including HIPAA compliance," according to the release.

“BLUPORT is designed to empower organizations to manage their biomedical devices effectively, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes," Yarlagadda added.