11,000% rally in five years! Multibagger stock KPI Green announces 1:2 bonus share issue

  • Bonus shares in 2024: KPI Green Energy is set to reward its shareholders with a 1:2 bonus share issuance after delivering jaw-dropping returns. The renewable energy stock has surged over 11,075% in five years.

Shivangini
Updated18 Nov 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Multibagger Stock: . By November 18, 2024, KPI Green Energy share price has skyrocketed to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>770, delivering an incredible 11075 per cent return over five years, as per BSE analytics.
Multibagger Stock: . By November 18, 2024, KPI Green Energy share price has skyrocketed to ₹770, delivering an incredible 11075 per cent return over five years, as per BSE analytics.(Pixabay)

Bonus shares in 2024: KPI Green Energy, a key player in the renewable energy sector, announced a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:2. Shareholders will receive one bonus equity share for every two shares they hold, as per the board meeting on November 14, 2024.

The bonus shares, with a face value of 5 each, will be credited or dispatched by January 14, 2025, pending shareholder approval. The record date to determine eligible investors will be announced soon. The issue will utilise 32.81 crore from the company’s securities premium account, which held 427.60 crore as of March 31, 2024.

KPI Green Energy share price history

KPI Green Energy’s stock performance has been nothing short of remarkable. On November 18, 2019, its shares were priced at just 6.89. By November 18, 2024, the stock has skyrocketed to 770, delivering an incredible 11,075 per cent return over five years, as per BSE analytics.

In the past year alone, the stock has surged 103.9 per cent, climbing from 377.62 on November 17, 2023, to 770 on November 18, 2024. The rally has also been strong in 2024 as well, with a year-to-date rise of 61.5 per cent as the stock increased from 476.52 on January 1, 2024, to 770 as of November 18, 2024, as per BSE analytics.

Details of KPI Green Energy share capital: Pre and post-bonus issue

KPI Green Energy’s share capital will see significant growth post the bonus issue.

Pre-Bonus: The company’s paid-up share capital stands at 65.63 crore, consisting of 13.12 crore fully paid-up equity shares of 5 each.

Post-Bonus: After the bonus issue, the paid-up share capital will increase to 98.44 crore, comprising 19.68 crore fully paid-up equity shares of 5 each.

Strategic growth and recent projects

The company has made significant strides in renewable energy. In October 2024, it signed power purchase agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. for 620 MW of projects, including 250 MW solar and 370 MW hybrid renewable energy projects.

Additionally, in September, KPI Green secured a 12.72 MW wind-solar hybrid power project for its captive business segment.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets11,000% rally in five years! Multibagger stock KPI Green announces 1:2 bonus share issue

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

143.05
12:36 PM | 18 NOV 2024
5.05 (3.66%)

Bharat Electronics share price

282.05
12:36 PM | 18 NOV 2024
1 (0.36%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

135.15
12:36 PM | 18 NOV 2024
0.35 (0.26%)

Tata Motors share price

778.40
12:36 PM | 18 NOV 2024
4.15 (0.54%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

DCM Shriram share price

1,325.20
12:19 PM | 18 NOV 2024
22.35 (1.72%)
More from 52 Week High

Gujarat Gas Company share price

457.40
12:20 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-28.8 (-5.92%)

Gujarat State Petronet share price

332.30
12:12 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-18.55 (-5.29%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

11,235.00
12:19 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-540.15 (-4.59%)

Bayer Cropscience share price

5,643.00
12:10 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-249.1 (-4.23%)
More from Top Losers

Muthoot Finance share price

1,895.75
12:20 PM | 18 NOV 2024
118.05 (6.64%)

Godrej Industries share price

979.00
12:19 PM | 18 NOV 2024
50.4 (5.43%)

Aegis Logis share price

846.85
12:14 PM | 18 NOV 2024
42.85 (5.33%)

Phoenix Mills share price

1,470.00
12:18 PM | 18 NOV 2024
71.2 (5.09%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,655.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,661.00-10.00
    Delhi
    75,813.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,665.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.