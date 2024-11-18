Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  11,000% rally in five years! Multibagger stock KPI Green announces 1:2 bonus share issue

11,000% rally in five years! Multibagger stock KPI Green announces 1:2 bonus share issue

Shivangini

  • Bonus shares in 2024: KPI Green Energy is set to reward its shareholders with a 1:2 bonus share issuance after delivering jaw-dropping returns. The renewable energy stock has surged over 11,075% in five years.

Multibagger Stock: . By November 18, 2024, KPI Green Energy share price has skyrocketed to 770, delivering an incredible 11075 per cent return over five years, as per BSE analytics.

Bonus shares in 2024: KPI Green Energy, a key player in the renewable energy sector, announced a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:2. Shareholders will receive one bonus equity share for every two shares they hold, as per the board meeting on November 14, 2024.

The bonus shares, with a face value of 5 each, will be credited or dispatched by January 14, 2025, pending shareholder approval. The record date to determine eligible investors will be announced soon. The issue will utilise 32.81 crore from the company’s securities premium account, which held 427.60 crore as of March 31, 2024.

KPI Green Energy share price history

KPI Green Energy’s stock performance has been nothing short of remarkable. On November 18, 2019, its shares were priced at just 6.89. By November 18, 2024, the stock has skyrocketed to 770, delivering an incredible 11,075 per cent return over five years, as per BSE analytics.

In the past year alone, the stock has surged 103.9 per cent, climbing from 377.62 on November 17, 2023, to 770 on November 18, 2024. The rally has also been strong in 2024 as well, with a year-to-date rise of 61.5 per cent as the stock increased from 476.52 on January 1, 2024, to 770 as of November 18, 2024, as per BSE analytics.

Details of KPI Green Energy share capital: Pre and post-bonus issue

KPI Green Energy’s share capital will see significant growth post the bonus issue.

Pre-Bonus: The company’s paid-up share capital stands at 65.63 crore, consisting of 13.12 crore fully paid-up equity shares of 5 each.

Post-Bonus: After the bonus issue, the paid-up share capital will increase to 98.44 crore, comprising 19.68 crore fully paid-up equity shares of 5 each.

Strategic growth and recent projects

The company has made significant strides in renewable energy. In October 2024, it signed power purchase agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. for 620 MW of projects, including 250 MW solar and 370 MW hybrid renewable energy projects.

Additionally, in September, KPI Green secured a 12.72 MW wind-solar hybrid power project for its captive business segment.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
