Multibagger stock: Shares of Rhetan TMT Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. The BSE listed company has announced issuance of bonus shares and stock subdivision in March 2023. The board of directors of the company has fixed 10th March 2023 as record date for finalisation of eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares and stocks after split. The company board has already announced bonus shares in the ratio of 11:4 and stock split in 1:10 ratio.

This means, the multibagger stock will allot 11 bonus shares to its eligible shareholders for every 4 shares held by its shareholders whereas one stock of the company will split into 10 stocks leading to rise in shareholding of the eligible shareholders to 10 times of current shareholding before stock split.

Informing BSE about bonus share record date and stock split record date, Rhetan TMT Ltd said, "In continuation to our communication dated 27th January, 2023, informing the postponement of Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Bonus, we would like to inform you that we have received the in principle approval for issue and allotment of bonus, from the stock exchange i.e. BSE Limited. You are further requested to take a note that Friday, 10th March, 2023, has been fixed as the new Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Bonus."

Rhetan TMT bonus share

In one of its previous exchange communications, this multibagger stock had informed Indian bourses about issuance of bonus shares citing, "This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022 from 11:30 A.M. to 12:05 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting: Issue of 11 (Eleven) Bonus Shares for every 4 (four) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on 'Record Date'. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Company will intimate the 'Record Date' for determining eligible Shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares, in due course of time."

Rhetan TMP stock split

In one of its previous communication with BSE, Rhetan TMT Ltd had informed about stock split citing, "This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022 from 11:30 A.M. to 12:05 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting: 1) Alteration in Capital of the Company by Split/Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Re. 1/- each."

Rhetan TMP share price history

As mentioned earlier, Rhetan TMT shares are one of the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street. In last six months, Rhetan TMT share price has risen from around ₹66.50 to ₹494 on BSE, logging to the tune of 650 per cent rise in this period.

In last five years, this stock has delivered around 800 per cent return to its shareholders.

