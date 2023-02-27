11:4 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split: Multibagger stocks to trade ex-split, ex-bonus next month
- Multibagger stock will trade ex-bonus in March 2023 for issuance of 11:4 bonus shares
Multibagger stock: Shares of Rhetan TMT Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. The BSE listed company has announced issuance of bonus shares and stock subdivision in March 2023. The board of directors of the company has fixed 10th March 2023 as record date for finalisation of eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares and stocks after split. The company board has already announced bonus shares in the ratio of 11:4 and stock split in 1:10 ratio.
