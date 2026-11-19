Defence stocks, including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), attracted buying interest on Thursday, November 19, after government officials indicated plans for a significant increase in defence capital expenditure.

The proposed 20% hike could strengthen the procurement pipeline and create opportunities for domestic manufacturers, with major acquisitions such as 114 Rafale fighter jets and six advanced conventional submarines under Project 75I potentially on the agenda.

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Shares of defence companies rose by as much as 3% during the session. BEL, Apollo Micro Systems, HAL, BDL, Astra Microwave, Paras Defence, GRSE, Mazagon Dock, Bharat Forge and Data Patterns were among the notable gainers, with advances ranging between 1% and 3%. Investor sentiment improved after Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the ministry was seeking a substantial increase in capital spending, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the country's expanding defence manufacturing and export capabilities.

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Despite intermittent corrections, expectations of sustained government spending have supported the sector. The Nifty India Defence index has gained 14.5% in 2026 so far and more than 7% over one year. However, it has declined 3% in the past week, 4% over one month and over 11% in three months.

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Defence Ministry seeks 20% increase in capital expenditure The Defence Ministry is looking for a 20% increase in capital expenditure in compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) terms for FY28, over and above the 22% increase secured in the previous year, according to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The proposed increase could provide greater financial headroom for procurement programmes and support the government's efforts to expand military capabilities.

India's defence capital expenditure allocation for FY27 stood at ₹2.19 lakh crore, compared with the FY26 Budget estimate of ₹1.8 lakh crore. The proposed spending push could support major acquisition plans, including 114 Rafale fighter aircraft and six advanced conventional submarines equipped with Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) under Project 75I.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser of the FICCI Annual General Meeting, Singh said the ministry was aiming for higher capital expenditure, more procurement contracts and stronger demand visibility for the domestic industry.

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"Our focus is on higher budgetary outlay on capex, with its multiplier effect on the economy, combined with higher contracts and much better demand signal to the industry," he said.

The ministry also expects to achieve its defence exports target of ₹50,000 crore at least a year ahead of schedule, Singh added. He indicated that exports of complete defence platforms could also increase significantly, signalling the industry's ambition to move beyond supplying individual components and equipment.

The government's push to strengthen domestic manufacturing was also underscored by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Japan. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Tokyo on Wednesday, Singh said India's defence sector was moving beyond self-reliance and establishing a stronger position in international markets.

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He highlighted the growing capabilities of the Army, Navy and Air Force, alongside the expansion of indigenous manufacturing. India's defence production has crossed a record ₹1.80 lakh crore, compared with ₹48,000 crore a decade ago. Defence exports have also climbed to an all-time high of ₹38,000 crore from ₹600 crore over the same period, according to the minister.

Fresh order trigger Adding to the positive sentiment, the Ministry of Defence signed a ₹1,976.40 crore agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to upgrade the Indian Navy's Barak point defence missile system.

Signed under the Other Capital Procurement Procedure, the contract covers hardware and software upgrades as well as obsolescence management for the missile systems deployed on Indian Navy warships. The ministry said the work would enhance system capabilities, extend operational relevance and strengthen the air defence of naval platforms.

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Defence Stocks to buy Apollo Micro Systems, Astra Microwave, MTAR Technologies, Data Patterns and Zen Technologies are among the defence stocks on experts' radar for their long-term growth potential.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura, said MTAR Technologies offered strong growth visibility, supported by an order book that was substantial relative to its revenue base. He expects the second half of FY27 to be stronger.

Zen Technologies provides the best near-term revenue conversion visibility, backed by a consolidated order book of ₹1,375.7 crore as of September 30, 2026, he said.

Astra Microwave has strong multi-year programme visibility, although revenue conversion in FY27 remains uncertain due to the extended execution timelines of large radar programmes. Data Patterns also has promising FY27 prospects, but its visibility is less firm, as its headline order book includes negotiated orders, with Q2 confirmation pending, Bolinjkar noted.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.