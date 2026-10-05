116% up in 5 years! Shipping Corporation of India share price jumps 4% today | What should investors do?

Shipping Corporation of India share price jumped over 4% on NSE in Monday's trading session amid positive sentiments on Dalal Street. Shipping Corporation shares opened at ₹272 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹267 on Friday and touched an intraday high of ₹287.50 on 5 October.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks staged a strong recovery on Monday, with the Sensex rising more than 400 points and the Nifty trading above the 22,500 mark. The Sensex opened at 72,340.95 and was trading at around 72,362.54, up 452.84 points, or 0.63%, from its previous close of 71,909.70. The Nifty, meanwhile, opened at 22,532.40 and was quoted at around 22,543.05, gaining 121.10 points, or 0.54%, compared with its previous close of 22,421.95.

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What's behind the rally? Navratna PSU is targeting a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,000 crore for the current fiscal year, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was quoted as saying by PTI.

The company also plans to expand its fleet by adding 30 vessels, along with 51 container vessels, the minister said.

SCI reported a standalone PAT of ₹1,352.92 crore in FY26, while its standalone operating revenue stood at ₹5,778.1 crore, according to the company’s 2025-26 financial report.

"Last year the profit margin after tax was ₹1,326 crore. This year, in the first quarter, they have already exceeded ₹600 crore in PAT. That way in this particular financial year it is going to post more than ₹2,000 crore in PAT," Sonowal said.

"They are joining hands with companies in the petroleum sector to create joint ventures and through the proceeding from these JV, they are going to procure more than 34 vessels," he said.

The Minister said the government has successfully managed various challenges and geopolitical developments, adding that it is well-equipped to handle any situation. He said the country would not face a crisis, whether related to energy or developments in any other part of the world.

The Minister also said that the government’s ₹10,000-crore Container Manufacturing Assistance Scheme (CMAS), announced in the FY27 Budget, has attracted considerable interest from entrepreneurs. The scheme aims to boost domestic container manufacturing, reduce dependence on imports and strengthen the resilience of India’s trade and logistics infrastructure.

Shipping Corporation of India share price performance Shipping Corporation of India stock has delivered a steady performance in 2026, with its shares gaining 21.15% year-to-date (YTD). The stock has also advanced 21.60% over the past one year, indicating that the positive momentum has sustained over the medium term.

Looking at the longer-term performance, SCI has generated returns of 85.15% over three years and 116.76% over five years.

Shipping Corporation of India share price - Buy or sell? According to Mahesh Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, Shipping Corporation of India is currently witnessing some consolidation, with ₹260–255 emerging as an important support zone, followed by ₹250 on the downside.

"On the higher side, ₹282 is the immediate resistance, and a sustained breakout above this level could open the way towards ₹294 and ₹305-plus. Traders can monitor the stock for a breakout above the resistance zone while keeping a close watch on the key support levels,” Ojha added.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, believes that the PSU stock is showing early signs of a potential trend reversal after breaking out of its short-term descending channel. The stock has also attracted buying interest around the ₹263–265 demand zone, lending support to the breakout structure.

Garg further explained that the key technical hurdle now lies at ₹276–280. A sustained move above this range would strengthen the reversal setup and open the possibility of a move towards ₹300. On the downside, ₹260 remains the key support zone; a close below this level would weaken the bullish structure and invalidate the current setup.

“Overall, the stock’s technical structure has improved, with the bias turning cautiously positive. The focus should remain on confirmation above ₹280 rather than chasing the initial breakout," Garg added.