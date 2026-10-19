1:2 bonus share, strong dividend history: Multibagger stock turns ₹1.46 lakh to ₹5.02 lakh in 45 months; do you own?

Multibagger stocks in India: Ace investor of the US, Charlie Munger, once said that money is not in buying and selling of stocks, but in waiting. The American businessman wanted to convey the money-making trick that most stock market investors ignore: buy, hold, and forget. The market magnate wanted to inform stock market investors that they should buy and hold a stock for as long as possible. This will enable an investor to create wealth from their money, rather than just gain from their investment.

To understand the value of this wealth-creation trick shared by the former Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, one needs to look at the journey of Bright Outdoor Media's shares. The initial public offering (IPO) of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd was offered in the Indian Primary Market in March 2023 at a price band of ₹146 per equity share. The Bright Outdoor Media IPO lot size was 1000 company shares. So, an applicant was required to have at least ₹1,46,000, or ₹1.46 lakh, to apply for the public issue. Likewise, a lucky applicant's minimum investment would be ₹1.46 lakh.

Now comes the extra benefit that a long-term investor enjoys over short-term investors or jobbers: they receive stock splits, bonus shares, dividends, etc. Here, in the case of Bright Outdoor Media shares, the stock traded ex-date on four occasions following the 24 March 2026 listing. It traded ex-date on three occasions to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the final dividend payment, and once to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the 1:2 bonus shares benefit.

Bright Outdoor Media dividend history As mentioned above, the stock has traded ex-dividend on three occasions, with a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share. The respective ex-dividend dates, as available on the BSE website, are 19 September 2024, 22 September 2025, and 21 September 2026.

Bright Outdoor Media's bonus shares history According to the information available on the BSE website, Bright Outdoor Media shares once traded ex-date for finalising the list of eligible shareholders for 1:2 bonus shares benefit. The stock traded ex-bonus on 18 July 2025.

1:2 Bonus shares effect A dividend is a cash payment credited to shareholders' accounts, without offloading the shareholding. A dividend payment doesn't affect the shareholding of eligible shareholders.

However, bonus shares are not a cash award but an equity award, in which an eligible shareholder is granted additional shares against their shareholding. Here, in the case of a 1:2 bonus share issue, the eligible shareholder will receive one bonus share for every two shares held.

₹ 1.46 lakh turns to ₹ 6.70 lakh in 45 months So, going back to the Bright Outdoor Media IPO launch, if a lucky allottee had remained invested in this stock despite the big upside post listing, it would have benefited from three final dividends and one bonus share.

After the 1:2 bonus shares, an allottee's shareholding of 1,000 shares (as mentioned above lot size of IPO was 1,000 company shares) had turned to 1500.

Bright Outdoor Media share price today is ₹335 apiece, which means an allottee, who remained invested in the stock till date after allotment of shares ahead of the stock listing on 24 March 2023, the absolute value of ₹1.46 lakh invested in the IPO would have turned to ₹5,02,500 or ₹5.02 lakh.

Bright Outdoor Media H1FY27 results The media company declared its H1FY27 results on Monday, October 19, 2026. The company reported total income at ₹71.85 crore, registering growth of 13.49% over H1 FY26 and 24.65% over H1 FY25. The company's EBITDA stood at ₹15.96 crore, logging 6.57% growth over H1 FY26 and 21.27% over H1 FY25. The company's EBITDA Margin stood at 22.21%.

The company reported a net profit of ₹11.03 crore, registering growth of 9.45% over H1 FY26 and 20.64% over H1 FY25.