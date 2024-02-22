1:2 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split: BSE SME IPO turns ₹1.28 lakh to ₹8.76 lakh in nine years
Multibagger IPO: The BSE SME issue was launced in June 2015 at a fixed price of ₹16 per equity share
Multibagger IPO: A long-term stock market investor does not just earn from the appreciation in stock price appreciation but from the various other rewards that a listed company declares from its capital reserves. These rewards can be in the form of an interim, final, or special dividend, bonus shares, stock split, buyback of shares, etc. Prima facie, these rewards may look negligible but in the longer term, these rewards matter a lot and lead to whopping returns. This rule applies to both primary and secondary markets.
