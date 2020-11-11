12 Indian stocks to get included into MSCI index and two will be removed

12 Indian stocks to get included into MSCI index and two will be removed1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 11:11 AM IST
- The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020
- MSCI also said it will add 30 India stocks to its global smallcap index and remove 8 as part of the semi-annual review
MSCI will add 12 Indian stocks and delete two as part of its semi-annual index review of its MSCI Global Standard Index. The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020.
Addition
ACC
ADANI GREEN ENERGY
APOLLO HOSPITALS
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES
IPCA LABORATORIES
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK
LARSEN AND TOUBRO INFO
MRF
MUTHOOT FINANCE
PI INDUSTRIES
TRENT
YES BANK
Deletion
BOSCH
LIC Housing Finance
Morgan Stanley had earlier said that India’s stock market will see a net inflow of about $2.5 billion from the next round of changes to MSCI Inc.’s indexes, according to Morgan Stanley.
Meanwhile, MSCI also said it will add 30 India stocks to its global smallcap index and remove 8 as part of the semi-annual review. The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020, MSCI said.
Additions:
3M INDIA
AARTI DRUGS
ADANI GAS
ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL
ADVANCED ENZYME TECH
AFFLE (INDIA)
ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS
ASTER DM HEALTHCARE
BIRLASOFT
BOMBAY BURMAH TRADING
CASTROL INDIA
CENTRAL DEPOSITORY
CYIENT
FINE ORGANIC INDUSTRIES
FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES
INFIBEAM AVENUES
IOL CHEMICALS AND PHARMA
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS
LIC HOUSING FINANCE
MAS FINANCIAL SERVICES
MINDSPACE BUSINESS REIT
NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA
RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES
SONATA SOFTWARE
TANLA SOLUTIONS
THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES
VAIBHAV GLOBAL
ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES
ZYDUS WELLNESS
