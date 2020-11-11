12 Indian stocks to get included into MSCI index and two will be removed

MSCI will add 12 Indian stocks and delete two as part of its semi-annual index review of its MSCI Global Standard Index. The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020.

Addition

ACC

ADANI GREEN ENERGY

APOLLO HOSPITALS

BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES

IPCA LABORATORIES

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK

LARSEN AND TOUBRO INFO

MRF

MUTHOOT FINANCE

PI INDUSTRIES

TRENT

YES BANK

Deletion

BOSCH

LIC Housing Finance

Morgan Stanley had earlier said that India’s stock market will see a net inflow of about $2.5 billion from the next round of changes to MSCI Inc.’s indexes, according to Morgan Stanley.

Meanwhile, MSCI also said it will add 30 India stocks to its global smallcap index and remove 8 as part of the semi-annual review. The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020, MSCI said.

Additions:

3M INDIA

AARTI DRUGS

ADANI GAS

ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL

ADVANCED ENZYME TECH

AFFLE (INDIA)

ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS

ASTER DM HEALTHCARE

BIRLASOFT

BOMBAY BURMAH TRADING

CASTROL INDIA

CENTRAL DEPOSITORY

CYIENT

FINE ORGANIC INDUSTRIES

FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS

GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES

INFIBEAM AVENUES

IOL CHEMICALS AND PHARMA

L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS

LIC HOUSING FINANCE

MAS FINANCIAL SERVICES

MINDSPACE BUSINESS REIT

NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA

RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES

SONATA SOFTWARE

TANLA SOLUTIONS

THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES

VAIBHAV GLOBAL

ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES

ZYDUS WELLNESS









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via