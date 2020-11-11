12 Indian stocks to get included into MSCI index and two will be removed

MSCI will add 12 Indian stocks and delete two as part of its semi-annual index review of its MSCI Global Standard Index. The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020.
Addition
Morgan Stanley had earlier said that India’s stock market will see a net inflow of about $2.5 billion from the next round of changes to MSCI Inc.’s indexes, according to Morgan Stanley.
Meanwhile, MSCI also said it will add 30 India stocks to its global smallcap index and remove 8 as part of the semi-annual review. The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020, MSCI said.