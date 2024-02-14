12 Nifty 100 stocks delivered multibagger returns since last Valentine's Day; check full list
Zomato and Trent have led the Nifty 100 index with stellar returns, with Zomato shares generating a tremendous return of 207% and Trent shares rewarding shareholders with a massive return of 192%.
While couples are celebrating Valentine's Day, retail investors have found their own reason to rejoice. Since last Valentine's Day, 12 stocks from the Nifty 100 index have delivered returns of over 100%. These stocks have gone from strength to strength, transforming into multibaggers and delivering impressive returns.
