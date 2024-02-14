While couples are celebrating Valentine's Day, retail investors have found their own reason to rejoice. Since last Valentine's Day, 12 stocks from the Nifty 100 index have delivered returns of over 100%. These stocks have gone from strength to strength, transforming into multibaggers and delivering impressive returns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similar to a box of assorted chocolates, each stock yielded different returns, demonstrating that in the realm of finance, opportunities for favorable returns are abundant.

While food deliveries and retail shopping are likely to see high demand today, two stocks from these sectors, namely Zomato and Trent, a Tata Group company, have secured the first and second position in the Nifty 100 index among top gainers in the last one year.

Zomato shares have generated a tremendous return of 207%, spiking from ₹50.35 apiece to the current level of ₹154.75. On February 13, the shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹158. The shares are currently trading near their all-time high of ₹169 apiece.

Trent shares have also generated a phenomenal return, and in CY23, it recorded a new milestone by crossing the ₹one lakh crore mark, and the company also posted a robust set of numbers for the December-ending quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the last one year, the company's share value has moved from ₹1,320 to the current trading price of ₹3,851 apiece, rewarding its shareholders with a massive return of 192%.

Another Tata Group stock that delivered a multibagger return was Tata Motors, as the company also achieved notable milestones. The company's market cap has recently crossed ₹3 lakh crore, surpassing Maruti Suzuki's, reclaiming its position as the country’s most-valued automotive company after seven years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the Nifty 50, only Tata Motors delivered a multibagger return of 103% in CY23, and over the last one year, it gained 107%. On February 05, the stock touched a new all-time high of ₹950, coming close to the ₹1,000 mark.

In a solid rebound from Hindenburg allegations, Adani Group stocks such as Adani Green Energy and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone gained 163% and 128%, respectively.

With a turnaround in its financial performance, Punjab National Bank also saw its shares grow massively in the last one year. The bank shares delivered over 141%, jumping in value from ₹50.20 apiece to ₹120.90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among PSU banks, the bank performed the best in terms of percentage profit growth in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. Its net profit grew by 253% YoY in Q3 to ₹2,223 crore. This was the highest profit in the last 15 quarters, driven by higher interest income and improved asset quality.

Other PSU stocks, such as Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Oil Corporation, and Coal India, saw their shares deliver stellar returns of 139%, 120%, and 115%, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto witnessed a 105% spike in its shares since last Valentine's Day. Notably, the stock closed 10 out of the last 11 months in positive territory, with November having the highest monthly gain of 14.61%, followed by January at 13%.

In the previous trading session, the stock recorded an all-time high of ₹7,935 apiece. On January 09, the company's market capitalisation crossed the ₹2 lakh crore mark for the first time.

Realty major DLF, and Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo in the world (outside USA), also impressed their shareholders with returns of 131% and 116%, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

