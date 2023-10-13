11 Nifty 500 stocks rose 10-40% this week; ITI tops list
During Friday's intraday trading, shares of ITI soared by 20% to record a new all-time high at ₹271 apiece.
The Indian stocks experienced another week of volatility, owing to pressures from the Israel-Hamas war, weak earnings from the major IT companies, hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation data, and a surge in crude oil prices, all of which weighed on investor sentiment.
