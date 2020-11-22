12 stock portfolio to start SIP by HDFC Securities

Brokerages allow SIP in stocks. It is an easy method which allows investors to buy stocks periodically in a systematic manner. HDFC Securities had recommended a portfolio to invest in stocks via SIP. The portfolio consisted of 12 stocks and three ETFs. It was launched in July this year. Till date, seven out of the 12 stocks have outperformed the indices, with stocks like Apollo hospitals blew the lights off with a whopping 57% gains while five stocks have underperformed. Bharti Airtel is the worst performer amongst underperformers with a 15% decline.

The brokerage recommend the portfolio without any change for investors to invest through SIP as it believes that the stocks need to play out their individual stories over time.

Here is the 12-stock SIP portfolio by HDFC Securities:

Stock name, Current market price, absolute gain since July 21, 2020 (portfolio launch date)

1) Apollo Hospitals , ₹2,349, 56.6%

2) Bharti Airtel , ₹484, -15%

3) Coromandel International , ₹774, -3.7%

4) Dr Reddys Laboratories , ₹4,677, 16%

5) Hero MotoCorp , ₹2,999, 8.3%

6) ICICI Bank , ₹480, 32%

7) ITC , ₹192, 0%

8) Infosys , ₹1,103, 18%

9) Larsen & Toubro , ₹1,129, 20%

10) Mahindra & Mahindra , ₹715, 20%

11) Reliance Industries , ₹1,901, -3.5%

12) SBI Life Insurance Company , ₹846, -4.8%

The three exchange traded funds in the portfolio are as below:

1) SBI NIFTY 50 –ETF

2) Nippon India Junior BeES ETF

3) Nippon India ETF Gold BeES