1:2 stock split: Multibagger stock Servotech Power Systems sets record date after rising 3200% in two years2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Multibagger stock has fixed record date on 28th July 2023 for stock split in 1:2 ratio
Stock split 2023: Shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This small-cap stock has risen from around ₹5 to ₹165.75 apiece levels, logging near 3200 per cent rise in the last two years. However, this is not the end of good news that the company has. The board of directors of the company has declared stock split in 1:2 ratio. Apart from this, the small-cap company's board has set record date for stock split on 28th July 2023 to finalise the eligible shareholders for stock split benefit.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×